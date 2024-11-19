“The Mega Star” is not as mega-a-star as he once was.

That’s how Booker T sees things.

The two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT color-commentator spoke about LA Knight’s “star dimming” while discussing Shinsuke Nakamura’s return on WWE SmackDown and attack of the WWE United States Champion during the latest installment of his official podcast, Hall Of Fame with Booker T & Brad Gilmore.

“I like that matchup as well,” Booker said of a potential Knight vs. Nakamura showdown. “LA Knight needs something to spark his flame again.”

Booker continued, “It seems like he’s gone dim just a little bit. Seems like that star has dimmed just a little bit. So I think Shinsuke Nakamura will definitely be the right person. I love Shinsuke. I love everything about him. So yeah, I like that.”

