Booker T Thinks MVP Is Doing Some Of His Best Work In Current WWE Run

On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T spoke about MVP and praised the work he’s been doing in his current WWE run. Highlights are below.
Compares his current run to his earlier days in WWE:
MVP is there right now to make a difference, you know, with these young guys, all the guys that he surrounds himself with besides Bobby Lashley is a young guy that he’s trying and they actually spit some game to. They say that the game is to be sold not to be told. He’s definitely spitting game and teaching in school and these young guys in so many different ways. I wouldn’t say [his current run is] leaps and bounds better than his first act, but he’s pretty close to me.
Says he loves the work he’s been doing now:
Even though he was younger, even though he could go out there, you know, perform, you know, perhaps a little bit differently because he was younger. That maturity and that knowing what the test is and knowing how to go out there and pass that test. MVP is definitely… I don’t know, you know, I don’t know how he feels about it, but I think I feel like he’s passed every test as of late they’ve thrown at him. I actually called him, actually texted him and said, ‘man, you’re doing an awesome job.’ I’m like, man, just keep doing what you’re doing right now. You know, if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. So I’m loving seeing what he’s doing. I’m just wondering how this match is going to turn out more than anything, because like I say, this is more so a test for Apollo than anything. Like I say, making it to pay-per-view in a match of this magnitude is huge. So I hope we go out there and deliver a knockout.
Check out Booker’s full thoughts below. (H/T and transcribed by Fightful)
