On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T spoke about WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon taking a temporary hiatus away from the company, and how he thinks she deserves a break after “being in the trenches” for quite a while. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Thinks people are reading too much into her hiatus:

“It just seems like people want to find something controversial to be able to talk about … Her taking time off means nothing other than she’s taking time off. Shane McMahon has taken time off several times, he’s always come back. He’s taken more time off.”

How Stephanie deserves a break:

“I don’t look at it like most because everybody’s looking for a story. And me, like you said, Stephanie has been in the trenches for a long time. To take a break, I think is a break well needed.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)