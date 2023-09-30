Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about RVD’s run in AEW thus far after wrestling two matches. Here are the highlights:

On RVD’s AEW status:

“Are they giving RVD a contract or what? He probably likes being that Barry Bonds cleaned-up man come in. You know, once in a blue moon, pay me give me that daily rate. I think he can teach those guys over there a little bit of something because Rob’s gone through it. And you can see Rob is one of the guys that is still able to do it as far as guys that’s jumping over stuff, jumping on stuff. At school, these guys let them know exactly what their careers will be like. But Rob’s also got that it’s no secret that for me, Rob can go out there and still do it because Rob was one of the guys that you would see stretching in a corner for hours, just stretching and stretching and stretching, you know?”

On Jeremy Borash’s work in TNA/WWE:

“Well, he’s still doing all this stuff and just doing it with WWE. He’s still working. I’m serious. He worked. He’s working harder now than he was before. Then he probably, perhaps, ever worked. But I’m sure he loves it. One thing about Jeremy is that he’s always loved the business; for me, he’s always been. He’s always been cool. During my time in TNA, we had a whole lot of laughs, and it was crazy. We’re still laughing to this day.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.