On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast Booker T spoke about AEW superstar Sammy Guevara, and how he feels about the Spanish Sex-God’s recent TNT title loss to Cody Rhodes. Highlights from the episode can be found below.

Says he doesn’t think that Guevara losing the TNT title will hurt his stock too much in AEW:

“I really don’t think so just because when you win the title, that says one thing. That says the company, they believed in you enough to say, ‘Hey man, let’s put the belt on this guy. Let’s give him the rub, let’s bring him up but we can’t bring everyone up and just focus on this one guy.’ Sammy is good, Sammy’s young he’s got a lot of time left in the business. He’s got a lot more title reigns to capture.”

Compares Guevara’s reign with reigns he has as TV champion in WCW:

“Just imagine man, if people were talking about, ‘Booker T won the TV Title, man. He should be in the world title picture right now.’ Can you imagine what that would’ve done for me as far as what kind of pressure that would’ve put me under? But winning the Television Championship six times before I moved on? Man, that on-the-job training for me was worth its weight in gold and I think that’s what Sammy is getting right now is on-the-job training.”

Compliments Guevara for rising to the occasion in AEW:

“I think he’s done a damn good job being a young kid thrust in the spotlight the way he has been over this last year.”

(H/T and transcribed by Sescoops)