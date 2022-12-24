Booker T doesn’t foresee Sasha Banks being a good fit in AEW.

The former five-time world champion spoke about this topic on the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, where Booker breaks down why he thinks The Boss would be a bad fit for AEW.

I think she would overshadow anything that’s going on in AEW from the women’s side, or on anything. There’s not anybody over there other than Britt Baker that really matches up with her from a star power perspective. That’s just me. That’s just my personal opinion.

This take comes as rumors circulate that Banks might be Saraya’s mystery tag partner when AEW goes to the Forum in Los Angeles next month. AEW has yet to confirm any indication that Banks is the partner, but with confirmation that she’ll be at NJPW WrestleKingdom 17 the Forbidden Door is wide open.

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)