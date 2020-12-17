Booker T spoke about a wide range of topics during his Hall of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed today’s wrestling lacking believability. Here is what he had to say:

The one word that comes to my mind is believability. That one word right there, believability. The promo that Dusty Rhodes cut on Ric Flair talking about hard times, I’m getting goosebumps right now. The thing is, Dusty Rhodes was promoting getting people inside of that arena. He made the textile worker who did not have a dime say I have to find $10 to get me a ticket.

He made that auto worker who was out of a job who got kicked in the butt, whose computer took his job, he made that guy someway, somehow go and find enough money to get in that arena to support Dusty Rhodes. I think that’s what is missing from today’s professional wrestling. Guys not going out there and having that believability to promote the show to get the people in the arena, to spend that dollar. That’s my opinion. I could be wrong, but I don’t think so.