Booker T discussed whether WWE should still do the traditional Survivor Series matches that see five men people on one team taking on another team with five people during his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

For this year’s show, WWE is bringing back the WarGames matches with the expectation that one will be the for the men and the second being for the women.

“A four on four match, I think it may be something of the past. Guys picking their teams. You have to understand, I’m not a big team guy. I’m not a big partner’s guy. Of course, I’ve been in a tag team and we did pretty well, but I’m not about having my wrestlers, if I don’t have to, have anything to do with each other, ever, other than a faction.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription