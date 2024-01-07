Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about WWE NXT’s Brooks Jensen, who had found success in a tag team with Josh Briggs before they split up.

“Yeah, man. Brooks is definitely a guy that, you know, he’s got it. Got a lot of work to do. He’s got a lot, a lot of work to do. I’m not going to give him my stamp of approval that quick or anything like that.”

