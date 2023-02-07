Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about how WWE needs to put a rocket on Rhea Ripley by pushing her. She won the 30-Woman Royal Rumble match and will challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Title at WrestleMania 39.

“Rhea Ripley, it’s, it’s really her time to, you know, get the rocket put on her and put her, take her to the moon,” Booker T said while on “The Hall of Fame.” “She’s a player. She’s a major player. Cody Rhodes coming over and coming back, you know, making his return to the Royal Rumble, it was too bad not to capitalize off of. You know, yeah, yeah, I mean, it was just a no-brainer. Anybody who was watching the show should’ve felt that same way because it feels like wrestling again.”

Quotes via Wrestling Inc