Booker T spoke on the latest episode of the Hall of Fame Podcast about a wide range of topics.

During it, he commented on current WWE ring entrance music:

“Honestly, I don’t think WWE concentrates enough on that one thing enough. I don’t think they’re thinking about it more than anything. I put an asterisk by everything. These are just my thoughts and my concepts. I could be wrong, but my thing is, the entrance music, there should be more thought put into the entrance music because that music has to make the fans feel a certain way. It’s not just for the wrestler to walk out to. I think that’s what’s not thought about as much.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co