Booker T commends the work of TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, who was a surprise entrant in this past Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble matchup.

Booker spoke about the Juggernaut during his recent Hall of Fame podcast, where he credited the champ for looking like she belonged amongst a sea of WWE superstars.

To see her go out and perform the way she did, when she made her walk to the ring, she looked like she belonged. She looked like she was part, I mean, not trying to take her or anything from TNA, but she fit right into the system right now. She looked great.

Booker later states that WWE should find a way to sign Grace, but understands that she is still under contract with TNA.

Hey man, I think they should. But right now, I think she’s still under contract with TNA. Hopefully, if they can make some kind of a deal, where she can still work…I don’t know. This TNA deal seems like it’s something that’s really real.

Elsewhere on his podcast, Booker spoke about CM Punk going down with an injury and how WWE should use the opportunity to “make someone” at WrestleMania 40. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)