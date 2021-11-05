Booker T discussed a wide range of topics on a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer gave his thoughts on the state of the WWE women’s division.

“I think the women’s division needs to be revamped just like NXT 2.0 honestly. We have so much talent as far as the women go. We really don’t get a chance to see the vast majority of the ladies on the roster. Of course we know Charlotte. Of course we know Becky. Of course we know Sasha. Who else is out there other than Mandy Rose and her crew that you really want to look at, watch, and go, ‘I need to see them. I need to see more of them.’

It’s because Mandy Rose has been given an opportunity which she’s taken full advantage of, going out there and making you look, making you feel a certain way, and making you want to tune in when Mandy and that crew walk out. As far as standing out and making you want to see them, I think there needs to be a whole lot more of that in the women’s division in order to really make an impact. That’s just my opinion.”