Booker T To Be Guest Celebrity Judge For Gen.G Esports Mobile Gaming Tournament

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be a celebrity guest judge for Gen.G Esports mobile gaming tournaments set to take place this summer. Details can be found in the press release below.

GEN.G ESPORTS TO HOST TWO MOBILE GAMING TOURNAMENTS THIS SUMMER

Minecraft ‘Building Connections’ and PUBG ‘Lonestar Mobile Gaming College Championship’ designed to connect gaming communities and Texas college gamers, presented by SAMSUNG

Celebrity Judges include, Wrestling Icon Booker-T, and Minecraft content creators Ryguyrocky and Shubble

LOS ANGELES – June 30, 2020 – Global esports organization Gen.G today announced two mobile gaming events presented by Samsung, a Minecraft Pocket-Edition Build Contest on Thursday, July 16 and Lonestar Mobile Gaming College Championship on Sat, August 1.

Fans and influencers from across the country are invited to participate in a Minecraft Pocket Edition Build Contest. The theme of the build competition, “Building Connections,” encourages players to build the people, places and things that keep them connected (ex: your home, favorite restaurant, a TV show, etc.). Top builders will be selected and have the opportunity to compete in ‘Building Connections presented by Samsung’, a live streamed event on Samsung’s Twitch channel on July 16 (6pm CT). Winners will be selected by a panel of celebrity judges which include wrestling icon and Texas native, Booker-T, Texas resident and Minecraft content creator Ryguyrocky, and Minecraft streamer Shubble. The prize pool includes a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G, AKG N60 Noise Cancelling Headphones, Galaxy Watch Active2 and Galaxy Play Store Credits awarded to the top builds.

“I’m thrilled to be able to take part in such a unique event- it’s going to be fun, and this is going to be something we’ll be talking about for years to come,” said Booker-T. “I’m looking forward to sharing this experience with my kids, who have been building some incredible structures, the other judges, and the Minecraft community.”

“I am really excited to be a judge for the Minecraft Build Competition! Since the game was released, Minecraft has been a big part of my life and has inspired me time and time again,” said Ryguyrocky. “This tournament is just another way Minecraft will inspire tons of people to make some amazing entries, and I cannot wait to see them all!”

On August 1, Gen.G and Samsung will also host the Lonestar Mobile Gaming College Championship inviting college students, esports clubs, and gaming influencers to enter in a PUBG mobile gaming tournament. Players will come ready to represent their favorite Texas school as they battle it out in a battle royale arena. The winning school esports club and the top finalists will receive prizes that include a Notebook Odyssey Z, Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G, AKG N60 Noise Cancelling Headphones, Galaxy Watch Active2 and Galaxy Play Store Credits from Samsung. The winners will also get an opportunity to engage with Gen.G’s back-to-back PUBG World Champion team, including receiving autographed jerseys from the team.

As home to several AAA game studios, prestigious game development university programs, world-famous esports teams and dozens of influencers with massive reach, Texas has emerged as a global leader in the gaming industry. Hobbyists and professionals alike flock to the state or follow its lead, waiting for the hottest new talent to emerge. With the PUBG tournament, Samsung and Gen G. are not just showcasing the gaming prowess of Texas – we’re on the hunt to find the next big thing.

“Gen.G and Samsung have worked together dating back to the origin of our popular League of Legends team,” said Kent Wakeford, co-founder with Gen.G. “It’s fantastic to do a full circle and be able to work with them in this capacity. The two tournaments are each unique in their own way and offer a great opportunity to connect gamers with one another.”

“Mobile gaming has become a part of mainstream entertainment. We’re excited to bring these events around two of the most popular mobile games together with Samsung,” said Martin Kim, VP of Strategic Partnerships with Gen.G.

For more information on both events, including sign ups and news, gamers can visit www.buildingconnections.gg and also follow Gen.G on Twitter and Instagram.