Booker T talked about his time in TNA Wrestling on this week’s edition of “The Hall of Fame”. Here are the highlights:

Advising Bobby Roode, Samoa Joe, and AJ Styles to TNA:

“When I first got to TNA, Roode, Joe, and AJ, they will tell you, I said, ‘Hey man, you guys need to get the hell out of here. Quick.’ I’m serious. I said, ‘You’re wasting your time,’ he shared. “I told Roode, ‘Man, cut that damn mullet and get out of here as soon as your contract is up’. I’m serious. That’s what my advice to these guys was because I thought when I got there, I was gonna make a difference in the trajectory of these guys and because I wanted to make them stars. I wanted to do stuff with them to make them bigger. I really wasn’t worried about myself at all. But when that didn’t happen, I was like, man, you guys. I knew I was gonna be getting out as soon as my contract was up, so I was telling those guys, ‘Man you all need to think about your careers.’”

Why he left TNA after his two year contract was up:

“No shade or anything like that. When I went to TNA, I signed a two year deal,” Booker said. “I thought I would be at TNA for at least five. At the end of my two years, I was like, I got to get the hell out of here, man. I don’t want to finish my career like this.”

