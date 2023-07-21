Booker T has big aspirations for his Reality of Wrestling.

The Hall of Famer spoke about his indie promotion with MuscleManMalcolm, where he expressed his hope that ROW can end up on Peacock’s streaming service alongside the WWE network.

I feel like there are no limits to where you can go these days. Young people pretty much rule everything. With Reality of Wrestling, I feel we’re the youngest wrestling company across the nation. One thing about young people doing it, people see them and they feel they can do that as well.

Booker later explains how Reality Of Wrestling is all about motivating young people to potentially join the pro wrestling business.

Having that is something beneficial that young people can see that is not unattainable to them. It’s hard to say, ‘I can be John Cena, I can be Roman Reigns.’ When you see somebody at Reality of Wrestling, you say, ‘I can do that.’ That’s what it’s about, motivating young people.

On his Hall of Fame podcast Booker spoke about fans criticizing his commentary in NXT. You can read about that here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)