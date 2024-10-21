Could Booker T be responsible for helping another new member of The Bloodline soon find his way to WWE?

The WWE Hall of Fame legend and WWE NXT color-commentator spoke on the latest episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast about Zilla Fatu’s journey and how he wants to help get him to WWE.

“Speaking of Zilla Fatu, I feel like I need to say something about Zilla Fatu,” he said. “Because when my name is attached, I have to say something. Zilla is one of my students. He started with me at Reality of Wrestling over a year ago. Of course, him and I, we had our differences, and he left, came back. One thing about this business, you gotta grow, and when you’re a young man, sometimes you gotta…go through those bumps in the road in order to feel like, ‘Man, I wish it could be a whole lot smoother.’ Of course, Zilla had an incident with GCW. I’m not sure exactly what the full details are. My thing is this, we concentrate on Reality of Wrestling, and I cannot think about anything other than trying to get that young man, Zilla, because of his talent, get him to the next level, and the next level for me, for Zilla is the WWE. That’s his landing zone, that’s his safe zone, the WWE, with his family. I really believe that.”

He continued, “One thing about this business, you’re gonna need people that’s gonna be watching your back because you are gonna make mistakes when you’re young. If everybody just turns their back on you, I don’t know, that’s on them. But for me, this young man, he has nothing but talent. Has he made some mistakes? Of course, we all make mistakes. But I’m definitely gonna try to back him all the way to the WWE and there beyond just because he’s family. His old man is looking down on him. Reality of Wrestling is Zilla Fatu’s safe zone because one thing about his business, you’re gonna deal with a lot of different people, and you gotta know who to trust. At Reality of Wrestling, he’s at home.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)