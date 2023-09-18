Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about WWE bringing back Nia Jax and more. Here are the highlights:

On Nia Jax’s WWE return:

“Yeah. Now Jax is back and causing havoc immediately. If you’re going to bring somebody like Nia back, you want to, you know, put her in the game and put her in the game quickly. Hopefully, she can get a couple of runs. And I think that’s what that was all about. And I’m glad to see Nia back also because I’m sure she was missing the business. Her exit was kind of unceremonious. It wasn’t something I think she wanted to do. I just think it’s something that she perhaps needs to do at that time. So I’m just glad to see her back.”

On Bobby Lashley’s pairing with The Street Profits:

“It makes you get that right. I still would love to see MVP in that mix, you know, I mean I like that group right there that the new hurt business, but you know, they really complete new hurt business I think you need that figurehead man that figurehead, MVP did a damn good job. I think MVP was the MVP through the pandemic era, you know, So I say, yeah, that’s the only thing that I think that’s missing a little bit.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.