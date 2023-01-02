Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer shared that WWE had initially instructed him not to perform the “Spinaroonie” move upon his WWE arrival after doing it in WCW.

“When I came from WCW to WWF, the first thing they tell, one of the agents told me not to do was, ‘don’t shake anybody’s hand or give anybody a high five on the way to the ring. Go straight to the ring and get in the ring and don’t even acknowledge.’ That’s what I was told. As well as, ‘don’t do the Spinaroonie.’ That’s what I was told. Those two things I was told.”

