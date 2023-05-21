Booker T gives his thoughts on Drew McIntyre potentially leaving WWE.

The former five-time world champion discussed this topic during a recent interview on the Hall of Fame podcast. Booker begins by saying he’s not sure if the rumors of McIntyre leaving WWE are true.

I heard Drew McIntyre’s contract is coming up, and he may be leaving to move on to other things. I don’t know. I don’t know how true that is. Him not being in this tournament kind of says a little bit of something, right? We’ll see how that plays out.

A key aspect for Booker is being able to make money. He says that if McIntyre wants to get out of WWE that’s fine because he’s done that journey before.

I say keep it like it is. For me, it’s about guys being able to make money. I’m not looking for the monopoly in wrestling. I’m not looking to keep a guy if he don’t want to stay. If a guy want to leave, you let him leave. I think that right there opens up a little bit of everything as far as guys going from one side to the other and back. So if a guy want to leave, let him leave. Drew McIntyre, he’s put in work in WWE, not just once, but twice. He knows what that system is all about. One thing about being in the system, after you’ve been in the system sometimes for so long, you want to get out.

When the topic of where McIntyre could end up came up Booker says anywhere in the world due to the former two-time WWE Champion’s track record.

Any company in the world. Any company in the world, he’d be a star.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)