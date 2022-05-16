On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T spoke about the recent reports regarding WWE Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns, and how the Tribal Chief will be working a reduced schedule going forward. Check out what Booker had to say on the subject in the highlights below.

Says Reigns is a high marquee guy for WWE and deserves to have some time taken off:

“It’s hard to make people happy, so I don’t think you should think about what people want in certain aspects, especially as far as this goes. For one moment, people are talking about wrestler’s work too damn much. And now, he’s gone to take some time off, they say he’s just a part-timer. Which one is it? You can’t have both. For me, as a promoter, if I can protect Roman Reigns and preserve him because he is a guy that I feel is a high marquee guy for the company, why wouldn’t I do that? As far as that guys, I don’t really care what people think as far as him being a part-timer.”

Whether fans will turn on Reigns because of his reduced schedule:

“You know what, they probably would because there again, the fans, a lot of times, they want what they want. Then again, maybe they won’t. Maybe WWE fans are different. Cody Rhodes, they hated him going out of AEW, and now they seem to love Cody Rhodes. With fans, it may just be a few thinking that way, but sometimes, the masses look huge these days when you see people on social media commenting. If Roman takes some time off, damn it, he deserves it. He deserves it. Bottom line.”

