On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke about AEW superstar Malakai Black, and the false report of the House of Black leader getting released from AEW. Check out Booker’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Says if Malakai did get a release from AEW he would have come out and said it himself:

“If Malakai was released or he got his release, why wouldn’t he come out and say it himself? He never said it. He never said it once, and we never reported on him leaving or anything like that because there again, I don’t know what’s real here on the internet. My thing is this: It would have been very, very simple for him to say, ‘Hey, I got my release from AEW. I’m going to be taking some time off, and hopefully, I’ll see you guys later on.”

Thinks the report of his release was misinterpreted because of Malakai being another ex-WWE guy wanting out:

“None of that was ever said, and for me, we knew when Cody was gone. We knew exactly when the timeline was up, and for something like this, for me, it just seems like it was made up to create a story about another potential WWE guy wanting out.”

(H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)