On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T gave his thoughts on WWE Chairman Vince McMahon continuing to show up on television despite the fact that he is under investigation, one that has forced him to temporarily step down from all duties except his role with creative. Check out Booker’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

Talks Vince still showing up on television amid a scandal investigation:

“You can’t run, you can’t hide. You’ve got to deal with the situation and move forward. I think that’s what life is truly all about.”

How in business there are bumps in the road:

“There’s a lot going on in the company and there’s stuff well above my pay grade, so I have no knowledge on any of it. Hopefully we can get past this. It’s just one of those things man, in business, you got to cross these bumps in the road.”

