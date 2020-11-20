Wrestling legend Booker T spoke about WWE releasing Zelina Vega on the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast. Hear what he had to say below.

His thoughts on Zelina Vega release:

“Watching her on the Twitch channel talk about it, it broke my heart watching her cry. But one thing about it – we move on. We find a soft landing and we keep doing our thing. I’m sad to see her go because I thought she was talented. I thought she was someone that could have really made a huge difference as far as the guard. We’re always looking for stars, just like any other business and entertainment. We’re always looking for stars.”

Gives advice to current talent:

“I’m not of this era. I’m from the era before. Things were different for me and I’m not a talent on the roster anymore. I’m sure if I was, I’d be in the same predicament as each and every one of the stars are right now,” revealed Booker. “I really would be! Guys, figure it out because at the end of the day, there’s a bigger picture. You hope the pot of gold is at the end of the rainbow. Or, you have someone like Zelina who says she’ll create that pot of gold for herself. So, I can appreciate that as well. But above all, I’m gonna miss her because I thought she was talented.”

Check out his full thoughts below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)