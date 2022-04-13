On the latest edition of his Hall of Fame podcast former five-time world champion Booker T spoke about AEW President Tony Khan and his recent Twitter tirade where he called all negative comments made to AEW online bots. Check out Booker’s full thoughts on the subject below.

On Khan’s recent tirade of tweets:

“Is Tony Khan losing his damn mind? I know he’s off into analytics, I think he works in that field, but people are going to hate, okay? Everybody is not going to like ya. I know Eric Bischoff said that Tony Khan had thin skin, and this came out right after that. I don’t know if that proves that or not.”

How he also receives hate online and suggest that Khan focus on the positive:

“If you think they’re not going to talk about you, you’re wrong. And if you think they are talking about you, there again, they say any news is good news, right? So, if they’re talking about you, good or bad, for me it’s good. You should look at my Twitter account, Tony, they hate me. But I’ve got so much love from so many people at the same time. I am sure Tony Khan has got a lot of love from so many people, because this guy is delivering jobs. So think about that, not thinking about how people on Twitter, because you will lose your mind thinking about people that is saying negative comments about you.”

Tells Khan that he’s seen lots of positivity towards AEW on social media:

“That’s all it has got to be, is comments. Because I haven’t seen anything but pretty much good stories about AEW in the social media sphere. So I don’t know, man. Kick out, that’s what we say in the wrestling business. You’ll be alright.”

