Booker T discussed the way he has viewed wrestling throughout his career during his appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin.

The WWe Hall Of Famer stated that he has viewed wrestling as just a job and he never cared about championships.

“Wrestling for me has always just been a job. That’s the only thing it’s ever been. I’ve never looked at wrestling as anything other than it’s my job. The championship, like just say the belt, championship, you know, like I got on my wall back here, I never really cared about that. What I cared about was the title. You know that title being, you know, the world champion, you know, you’re the guy that’s carrying the company. You’re the guy that we’re giving the ball to. We’re believing in you to pull the load because when you’re the champ, when you got the title, you’re doing the outside work as well as inside work. You’re the champion in the ring, out of the ring, all the time. It’s a hell of a job. So for me, that responsibility, I think I looked forward to more than anything.”

