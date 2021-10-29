WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke with Tyler Reese from Coming Soon about a number of different topics, including what his relationship is like with Kevin Nash and how his King Booker character took inspiration from the film “Last King of Scotland.” Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he studied the “Last King Of Scotland” film for his King Booker character:

“Man, it was. It really was. Last King of Scotland was a character that I studied when I was doing King Booker. So when I went to TNA, I said, I want to do something. I want to have an African accident. I thought it was cool because with wrestling, wrestling is to be embellished. If you take wrestling too serious you can really lose focus on what it really is, but you gotta take it serious at the same time. So it’s really a balancing act there when you’re trying to entertain fans. For me, that’s what I am. I’m an entertainer. I can’t say that I’ve ever did any real wrestling training. Like Greco-Roman or collegiate. I tell my guys, ‘You don’t actually have to know how to do this. You just have to act like you knew how to do it very, very good.’”

On his relationship with Kevin Nash and returning at the 2011 Royal Rumble together:

“Man, I love working with Kev. I remember I was doing this skit one time and it’s with Kurt Angle. We was getting into it. We was going back and forth, and I was talking about my African accent. Kevin jumps in, he goes, ‘Sharmell, get your husband outta here!” We was having so much, big Kev and I. That’s my big homie. We left TNA at the same time. We showed up at the Royal Rumble in 2011 at the same time. I remember it was the contract disputes going on back and forth, contract. Kev calls me and said, “Book, what are you going to do, man?’ I said, ‘Man, I’m going to the Rumble.’ He goes, ‘You know what. I am too, bro.’ We showed up the same night. We’re good friends, man, really, really good friends.”