Booker T will be making his in-ring return at Reality of Wrestling’s upcoming show on January 11, 2024.

Zilla Fatu, who appeared at Reality of Wrestling’s ‘Breakout’ event on Sunday night, called out the WWE Legend and NXT commentator, accusing him of being an enemy instead of the mentor he was supposed to be. The two exchanged words, and the WWE Hall of Famer responded by agreeing to face Fatu in a match at the company’s January event.

This match will mark Booker T’s first return to action since his appearance in the 2023 Royal Rumble.