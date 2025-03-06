Things are looking up for Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion.

On Thursday, a press release was issued regarding Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling promotion undergoing a name change as part an effort to rebrand the company, as well as adding two new shows called ROW Glory and ROW Up.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

Booker T’s Reality Of Wrestling Announces Name Change & Two New TV Shows

REALITY OF WRESTLING TO LAUNCH THREE NEW TELEVISION SHOWS ROW Rebrands Their Mainstay Show ROW Platinum, Launches Internet Shows ROW Glory and ROW Up



HOUSTON, TX (March 6, 2025) – Reality of Wrestling (ROW) announced today the expansion of its programming as one of the premier television production wrestling companies in the United States. The company will launch three new television programs, further solidifying its status as a top-tier promotion for ROW Nation and wrestling audiences worldwide.



The long-running weekly episodic television show, known as Reality of Wrestling since 2012, will be rebranded as Reality of Wrestling Platinum to highlight the prestige and legacy built throughout ROW’s history. Platinum will continue to be led by Brad Gilmore, analyst Chris Russo, and color commentator Carolina Teague.



In addition to the flagship show, ROW will debut Reality of Wrestling Glory, an all-new program featuring its own distinct characters and storylines. ROW Glory will be broadcast exclusively on Reality of Wrestling’s YouTube channel, which is nearing one million subscribers. The show will be hosted by wrestling historian Kirby Carreon as the lead play-by-play commentator, with Sammy Kiss providing color analysis.



Lastly, ROW Up will serve as a showcase for brand-new students training at the esteemed Reality of Wrestling school, founded and helmed by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Sharmell Huffman, and longtime producer Kevin Bernhardt. ROW Up will be available exclusively to subscribers of Reality of Wrestling’s YouTube channel, giving channel members a first look at rising talent before they advance to the Glory or Platinum stage.



Booker T and Sharmell Huffman released a joint statement on the expansion, expressing their excitement about continuing to develop the next generation of wrestling stars. “We are incredibly proud to create new platforms that give young talent the opportunity to grow and shine,” they said.



“Reality of Wrestling is different from everywhere else,” added longtime ROW director Kevin Bernhardt. “We continually push not only our talent but also ourselves to be bigger and better. Launching these three shows allows us to do just that.”



“The ability to produce multiple shows and feature such a deep roster proves how much we believe in the talent that comes through the doors of the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena and Reality of Wrestling,” said the Voice of ROW and Showrunner, Brad Gilmore, “It’s no surprise that ROW is the preeminent wrestling school in the nation and one of the top wrestling organizations in the world.”



ROW Platinum, ROW Glory, and ROW Up will all launch in April. For more information, visit RealityOfWrestling.com.

Exciting news about @TheOfficialROW expansion! Thanks to @bradgilmore for the mention about our production team as well! It's so nice to be part of such a solid team making these shows look the best they can! https://t.co/ZU7Oeoj7Dn — David Sherman (@DSKreator) March 6, 2025