AEW Blood & Guts returns in just two weeks.

And we’ve got our members for both teams of the devastating, brutal and potential career-shortening battle.

During this week’s special ‘Fright Night’ annual Halloween-themed episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max on Wednesday night, October 29, 2025, live from the Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas, Jon Moxley competed in a rematch against Kyle O’Reilly after an upset loss via disqualification on last week’s show.

This week’s match saw Moxley struggle in a hard-fought battle, nearly succumbing to an armbar in the ring and a guillotine choke outside of the ring. Unfortunately for O’Reilly, he got caught up in the latter attempt, leading to referee Aubrey Edwards counting both men out.

Once the match wrapped up, however, things got more eventful when a huge multi-person brawl broke out and culminated in a big challenge for an upcoming special showdown.

In the return of AEW Blood & Guts in two weeks in Greensborom NC., it was announced that The Conglomeration will do battle against The Death Riders.

For those who missed it, featured below is a recap of the post-match segment from the Moxley-O’Reilly II bout on the 10/29 ‘Fright Night’ episode of AEW Dynamite:

The Death Riders vs. The Conglomeration Set For AEW Blood & Guts Fans chant “Bullsh*t! Bullsh*t!” O’Reilly calls for more time. Marina Shafir decks Aubrey Edwards, as Claudio Castagnoli hits the ring. Mox joins him, with a bloody eye, putting the boots to O’Reilly. Roderick Strong runs out to make the save, but is ambushed by Wheeler Yuta and Daniel Garcia from behind. Mark Briscoe and Orange Cassidy run out with Darby Allin, who has a skateboard in-hand. They chase off The Death Riders. Allin gets on the microphone and asks where they are running. He welcomes them to end things right here. Allin vows to make them suffer more. Briscoe gets on the mic and follows up from there, calling The Death Riders some fake-ass tough guys. He says they’ve got a plan, and he’s gonna let his main man with the plan tell them. He holds the mic to Cassidy, but he just shakes his head “no.” Cassidy then mumbles, “Uhh .. Blood & Guts.” The crowd roars. It’s in two weeks in Greensboro, NC.

