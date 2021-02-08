Rapper, actor, and popular celebrity Bow Wow (fka Lil Bow Wow) took to Twitter early this Monday morning to announce that he will be focusing more on his TV and film career following the release of his next album. The 33-year old sensation also stated that it is a lifelong dream to compete with the WWE, a goal he hopes to fulfill in the near future.

Now i know this might sound crazy… BUT… after i drop my last album. I will focus on tv and film. And joining the @WWE its been a life long childhood dream to wrestle in the WWE!!!!

Bow Wow later adds that he wants to team up with lucha-libre legend Rey Mysterio and compete against whoever stands in their way for the tag team titles.

Me and @reymysterio vs whoever @WWE for the tag team titles…

Check out Bow Wow’s tweets below.

