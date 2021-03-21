Rapper and actor Bow Wow recently spoke with the Headlocks Pops & Chairshots’ Shooting the Ish podcast to discuss all things pro-wrestling, including how former Universal champion The Fiend got him back into today’s WWE product. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he was an early fan and used to collect the wrestling action figures:

I was never the type of kid who grew up watching cartoons. It’s just weird to me. Wrestling though has always been a major thing for me. I remember going to Blockbuster and going straight to the wrestling section. I’d get the Royal Rumble 92, 93, Wrestlemania. I collected all the action figures. Wrestling was a big thing for me.

How he was a bigger Ultimate Warrior fan than a Hulk Hogan fan:

Ultimate Warrior did it for me. The outfits, the color schemes; he had some of the best promos. He just went off the wall. You just never knew where he was going to go with it. That’s what made it so great. I never was a big Hogan fan. I know he was the LeBron or Michael Jordan, but I never bought into Hogan. It was the Ultimate Warrior. I loved the Rockers and Demolition too. Demolition was awesome. They were hard!

Says the Fiend got him back into today’s WWE product:

When Bray Wyatt became the Fiend, for me it messed me up. I was like ‘now we’re talking.’ He’s there, he’s not there, the spin on the Fun House thing? That mask is probably one of the best masks that I’ve seen in a long time. He drew me back in. I bought WWE 2K19 and 20 just so I could play as The Fiend. It was just sad that WWE was so much a part of my life and then it was gone. It hurt me. I wasn’t seeing anything that was keeping me. The storylines became very cheesy. But the Fiend character was just a fresh breath of air. It was something new. He got me back into it.

