Despite mixed reviews from fans and critics, “Black Adam,” released globally on Friday, October 21, has been commercially successful for DC Comics.

The movie had the best opening weekend of any of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s movies as the leading star.

In a post on Twitter, the former WWE star shared how much the film is expected to profit:

“Waited to confirm with financiers before I shared this excellent #BlackAdam news – our film will PROFIT between $52M-$72M. Fact. At almost $400M worldwide we are building our new franchise step by step (first Captain America did $370M) for the DC future.”