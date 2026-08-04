Ryan Garcia has reflected on his recent WWE appearance, admitting he wishes the company had given him a stronger segment.

Garcia appeared as a guest of TKO during the July 27 episode of WWE Raw, where Joe Hendry and Danhausen performed a musical segment targeting The Judgment Day. The concert ended with Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh attacking the duo, with Garcia joining in by smashing a guitar over Hendry’s back.

Speaking with ESNews (see video below), Garcia said he had envisioned something more along the lines of Floyd Mayweather’s past WWE appearances and believes a different creative direction would have changed how fans reacted to his cameo.

“That’s what I want to see,” Garcia said. “I wish they would have given me a better segment, because then I wouldn’t have got as much hate. You know?”

Garcia did not elaborate on what type of segment he had hoped to be involved in, but made it clear he felt the presentation contributed to the negative response he received from some WWE fans.