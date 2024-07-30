Some interesting names will be included in the upcoming WWE tryouts this week.

As noted, WWE will be holding a tryout camp open to the public for the first-time ever as part of SummerSlam Week in Cleveland, OH.

PWInsider.com is reporting that Atrilleon “Trill” Williams, 24, a football player, will be among those trying out. Williams is a former signee of the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints NFL franchises, despite never playing a game for either team.

Another notable name set for this week’s WWE tryouts is the son of legendary former heavyweight boxing champion Evander “The Real Deal” Holyfield.

Elijah Holyfield, 26, the son of the legendary boxer, is also a football player, who has played for the Philadelphia Eagles and the practice squads of the Carolina Panthers and the Cincinnati Bengals.

For more information on this week’s WWE tryouts, click here.