Alycia Baumgardner may soon be stepping into a very different kind of ring.

The boxing star recently teased a potential crossover into WWE during an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, revealing that discussions about making the jump are already underway.

When asked whether she has considered trying her hand in WWE, Baumgardner didn’t hesitate to confirm that it’s more than just an idea at this point.

“Oh, listen, it’s in the works,” she said. “Conversations are being had as we speak. Again, I don’t turn no deal down if it makes sense. And when we talk about building a brand, we talk about bigger and better.”

The comment signals that Baumgardner is actively exploring opportunities outside the boxing world as she continues to expand her overall brand and presence.

And she made it clear, this is about more than just fighting.

She continued, “I’m not just a fighter, I’m not just a boxer. I think that’s why they [haters] mad, because they’ve got to box. I don’t have to box. I love to box. I choose to box. And, yeah, we’re building something big. We’re building a brand that is made to last.”