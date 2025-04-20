In a unique crossover between classic sitcom nostalgia and the world of professional wrestling, the cast of Pod Meets World — a popular podcast revisiting the beloved ’90s series Boy Meets World — recently sat down with several top wrestling stars as part of their WrestleMania coverage.

Hosted by original cast members Danielle Fishel, Rider Strong, and Will Friedle, the podcast featured conversations with WWE talent including Mark Henry, Bayley, Chelsea Green, and Dominik Mysterio. But the wrestling guest list wasn’t limited to WWE — AEW’s eccentric fan-favorite Danhausen also made an appearance.

During their conversation, Fishel — known to Boy Meets World fans as Topanga — unveiled an unexpected collaboration with Danhausen. The two are launching a new toy called “Daniellehausen,” which combines Fishel’s likeness with Danhausen’s signature face paint and spooky persona.

The full episode is now available on Instagram, YouTube, and all major podcast platforms.