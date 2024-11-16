The WWE Women’s United States Championship tournament brackets are set.

On Friday evening, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque surfaced on social media and revealed the complete brackets for the tournament designed to crown the first-ever WWE Women’s U.S. Champion.

The first round of the tournament kicks off on the November 15 episode of WWE SmackDown, with Bayley vs. Candice LeRae vs. B-Fab. The other bout on the same side of the tourney bracket will see Bianca Belair vs. Chelsea Green vs. Blair Davenport.

On the other side of the bracket, the two first-round triple-threat matches feature Jade Cargill vs. Michin vs. Piper Niven, as well as Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Elektra Lopez.

Regarding the tourney bracket, Levesque wrote, “The bracket is set. Who will step up, make history and become the first ever WWE Women’s United States Champion?”

