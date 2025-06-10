The brackets are set for the 2025 WWE King And Queen Of The Ring tournaments.

As noted, WWE announced during the WWE Money In The Bank 2025 premium live event this past weekend that the stakes are being raised for this year’s WWE King And Queen Of The Ring tournaments, with the winners of each earning shots at their respective brands world championship in main event matches at WWE SummerSlam 2025.

On Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw in Phoenix, AZ., the first qualifying matches took place for the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments.

Before the first qualifier hit the ring, the brackets for the WWE King of the Ring tournament and the WWE Queen of the Ring tournament were unveiled.

Check out the brackets for each tourney via the pair of posts embedded below courtesy of the official WWE on X account. The 2025 WWE King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will wrap up at WWE Night Of Champions 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.