The brackets are set!
As advertised, All Elite Wrestling announced the brackets for the 2024 Owen Hart Memorial Foundation Tournaments on Wednesday night at AEW Dynamite.
During the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program, the company unveiled the official brackets for the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournaments.
For the men:
* Claudio Castagnoli vs. PAC
* Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi
* Rey Fenix vs. Jay White
* Jeff Jarrett vs. Wild Card
For the women:
* Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb
* Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander
* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida
* Mariah May vs. Saraya
The finals of the tournaments will take place on July 10 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
