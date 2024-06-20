The brackets are set!

As advertised, All Elite Wrestling announced the brackets for the 2024 Owen Hart Memorial Foundation Tournaments on Wednesday night at AEW Dynamite.

During the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS prime time Wednesday night program, the company unveiled the official brackets for the men’s and women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournaments.

For the men:

* Claudio Castagnoli vs. PAC

* Bryan Danielson vs. Shingo Takagi

* Rey Fenix vs. Jay White

* Jeff Jarrett vs. Wild Card

For the women:

* Willow Nightingale vs. Serena Deeb

* Nyla Rose vs. Kris Statlander

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Hikaru Shida

* Mariah May vs. Saraya

The finals of the tournaments will take place on July 10 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

