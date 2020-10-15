AEW announced on this evening’s edition of Dynamite on TNT that the eight-man tournament to crown a new number one title contender will be beginning next week, with the finals set for next month’s Full Gear pay per view.

AEW also announced the full brackets for the tournament. They are as follows:

-Pentagon El Zero M versus Rey Fenix

-Joey Janela versus Kenny Omega

-Adam “Hangman” Page versus Colt Cabana

-Wardlow versus Jungle Boy

You can see the brackets below.

The #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament begins NEXT WEEK. You ready or what?! #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/zJ9WY9OE4W — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) October 15, 2020

Full results to tonight’s one-year Dynamite anniversary here.