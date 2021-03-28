AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes recently spoke with TV Insider about her new reality series with her husband Cody on TNT, entitled, “Rhodes To The Top.” Hear what she had to say below.

On how Rhodes To The Top:

“We started to talk with TNT and WarnerMedia about this right before COVID hit. We were approached by Shed Media [a division of Warner Bros. Unscripted & Alternative Television]. They had this idea, we talked about it and kept in touch. As soon as WarnerMedia started shooting again, we started putting together what the show would look like. It’s going to be different than I believe a lot of people think. It’s a good opportunity, but what it does more than anything is show the relationship TNT and AEW have. They like us. We really like them.”

On her previous experience in reality TV:

“WAGS: Atlanta had great people. They had interesting stories. They had a terrible director and producers, so that is what happened. In this case, Cody and I are producers. We know what the content is that we are going to be filming. It’s somewhat collaborative because [AEW owner] Tony Khan is an executive producer. Then we have our Shed and TNT family. It’s a much different feeling when you have the ability to say, ‘these are the stories and moments coming up we would like to focus on.’ It’s a completely different situation this time.”

Plans on coming right back to work after having a child:

“I plan not to miss a beat. There is obviously the reality that once you come home from the hospital you do have a recovery period. I will do my best to be patient and let that healing process happen. As soon I’m cleared by doctors and ready to go, I’m back to work fully. I’m going to be back on the road. I’m definitely not going to stay at home. My plans are not to travel with the baby. We do have a fantastic nanny on hand that we’re really excited about. She will be an integral part of the baby’s life. We also have a great supportive family in Atlanta as well. I like new challenges and new things happening. This baby is the biggest challenge that I’ve been faced with. So I’m like, bring it on. I can’t wait to meet her and see what works for her and doesn’t work for her. How I can adjust. I think we’re going to be an awesome team.”