Brandi Rhodes has opened up about why she ultimately decided against making an in-ring return.

In the summer of 2022, Rhodes spent time training at the WWE Performance Center and working practice matches as she considered resuming her wrestling career. Despite those efforts, she never officially returned to competition.

During an appearance on Shot of Brandi (see video below), Rhodes explained that she initially intended to make a full-time comeback after giving birth to her daughter, Liberty.

“I wanted to come back fully, in full swing, because I had Liberty and I felt like I was ready to be back wrestling full-time. I went to the PC. They had me there for two weeks. Here’s what happened: I had a great time, and I enjoyed it so much and worked a lot with Norman, Fit, and a lot of girls who are on right now,” Rhodes said.

Ultimately, however, the difficulty of balancing wrestling with being a mother changed her plans.

“Every time I stepped out of the ring, my daughter was crying and holding onto me. It was very hard. So, I did not do the follow-up that I should have to get in the ring. I felt like I didn’t think I could do it. I don’t think I can live on a bus with this kid needing me 24/7 when I’m hurt. They don’t reach for dad, they reach for mom,” she continued.

While Rhodes has not returned to wrestling, she has made appearances for WWE alongside her husband, Cody Rhodes, including being part of his entrance at WrestleMania 40.

Elsewhere during the interview, Brandi was asked for her thoughts on Cody’s prominent “American Nightmare” neck tattoo.

“Here’s what I said to Cody about the neck tattoo: ‘It’s your body. You can do what you want with your body,’” she said. “However, I wouldn’t do it quite that large if it were me. I don’t not like it. I think it’s his personality. He did it because he’s that kind of person that he represents what he represents all the time.”