Brandi Rhodes recently interviewed WWE star Lacey Evans on the latest edition of her 2 Truths and 1 Lie podcast, where both women shared their experience being a parent in the pro-wrestling industry. This topic of conversation led to Brandi explaining why she has not made a return to television following her departure from AEW.

Regarding any in-ring appearances Brandi states:

Most of the time I would leave at 6 a.m., get there, and then legitimately, if I wasn’t booked, get the latest flight that I could back. It was pretty terrible being away from her just for that period of time. If I text somebody and they didn’t get back to me, my heart was stopping. It was just not for me, and I guess that’s a lot of the reason why I haven’t been back.

