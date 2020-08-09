Brandi Rhodes Hints At More Surprise Appearances For AEW’s Deadly Draw Tournament, Says Week One Has Passed 500K Views On Youtube

AEW Chief Brand Officer and women’s division superstar Brandi Rhodes took to her Instagram to hype up week two of the Deadly Draw, which airs on Mondays on the AEW Youtube channel. Rhodes begins by revealing that week one of the tournament has now surpassed 500K views, and hints that the second week may feature more surprise appearances.
She writes, “The AEW women’s tag team cup tournament has surpassed 500k views on YouTube…MASSIVE!!! Tomorrow we will see more first round matches. You never know who might turn up…Any guesses???”
Rhodes was previously making headlines for deactivating her Twitter, which husband and Executive VP Cody Rhodes states was due to fans making racial remarks at her. You can read more about that here.
- New Details On Why Brandi Rhodes Deleted Her Twitter
