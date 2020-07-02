Brandi Rhodes Not Present For Tonight’s AEW Fyter Fest Due To The Death Of Her Pet

AEW women’s division star and Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes announced on Twitter that she will not be attending this evening’s Fyter Fest special due to a death of one of her dogs. Rhodes writes, “I am sad to not be physically present for #FyterFest due to my personal loss. But I am so proud of everyone at @AEWrestling for handling these unprecedented times so professionally & safely with the utmost regard for health and still delivering incredibly! Tonight will be GREAT!.”
I am sad to not be physically present for #FyterFest due to my personal loss. But I am so proud of everyone at @AEWrestling for handling these unprecedented times so professionally & safely with the utmost regard for health and still delivering incredibly! Tonight will be GREAT! pic.twitter.com/NHa61u0hhd
— The Brandalorian (@TheBrandiRhodes) July 1, 2020
It’s always been my worst nightmare to be on the road when one of my precious boys has reached the end of their road. And here we are. I should make it back just in time to say goodbye to my oldest friend Colby-Jack. 16 amazing years 💔 https://t.co/k9QY2YCk5t
— The Brandalorian (@TheBrandiRhodes) July 1, 2020
Brandi’s husband, Cody Rhodes, will be defending the TNT championship against the Inner Circle’s Jake Hager later tonight.
