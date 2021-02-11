During her appearance on Oral Sessions, Brandi Rhodes spoke on the importance of Shaq wrestling for AEW. Here’s what she had to say:

He dominated his sport for so long, so I can’t see him trying to phone anything in. Also, having a partner like Jade [Cargill] who is the Terminator or something, he’s gonna have to put up. He really is. He’s gonna look shameful if he doesn’t. Cody is one of the top wrestlers in the world right now, so if you’re gonna get in the ring with him……he was calling him Cupcake Cody. You can’t make Cupcake Cody make you look stupid. That would be a bad look for Shaq. I am a little worried though. I mean he is a giant.

Credit: Oral Sessions. H/T 411Mania.