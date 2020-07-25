Brandi Rhodes On Whether AEW’s Success Was A Surprise To Her, Talks Diverse Roster

AEW women’s division star and Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes spoke with Sportskeeda to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
Whether AEW’s success was a surprise to her:
“I knew that we had a great team that we were pulling together to create AEW. When you have a really great team and you’ve got the right mix of folks all together, I think that you kind of expect things to go well. Things have definitely gone much better and faster than I expected, and that’s because I’m very realistic in that I set goals that are pretty attainable, I don’t go too far. That makes things, like what’s happened in the last year, year and a half, really great because I did not think that within that first year TNT would grant us another hour of content. I did not think that they would re-up our deal that quickly, and our merch sales have been so amazing.”
On how the company is fairing with the television ratings:
“Every time I hear the numbers reported weekly, I’m just blown away. I wouldn’t say that I set a low expectation, I think I set reasonable expectations and we surpassed that. So maybe now’s the time for me to up those a little bit to see how we do.”
Proud of how diverse the AEW roster is:
“As far as our talent goes, we’ve never done that. We’ve never had to do it, which is really really remarkable and it speaks to what the wrestling landscape looks like today. If you’re not having to search and find a demographic, it’s all just right there and available, and there are all these people who are fantastic in-ring, they bring characters, they bring a lot of life to wrestling…We’ve actually been pleased. We take a look around sometimes backstage and these were just the people that we wanted, regardless of how they old are, what race they are, gender or whatever. It’s really been nice and, again, that just speaks to wrestling being so much more diverse these days than it’s ever been.”
- WWE Hall of Famer Excited About Big E Single’s Run
- Mark Henry Comments On Adam Cole and Pat McAfee Incident: “This Is Not A Work”
- Jim Cornette On How He Wanted To Originally Book Kane
- Sasha Banks Has Her Custom Side Plates Added To WWE Raw Women’s Championship
- Disco Inferno Questions Whether Cody Rhodes Is A Face Or A Heel, Rhodes Responds
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- Why Billie Kay Missed Last Night’s WWE RAW
- Tommy Dreamer Shares Photo with Former WWE Stars Who Are with Impact Now, Says Things Are About to Get Real
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week