AEW women’s division star and Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes reached out to WWE’s Lana on social media this morning after Rhodes watched a clip of the Ravishing Russian’s Chronicle episode on the WWE Network.

In the footage Lana discusses her tough battle against mental health, especially after her husband Miro (fka Rusev in WWE) was released from the company back in April. Lana also adds how social media has been filled with toxic fans who troll her constantly.

Rhodes writes, “If you ever need anybody to hype you up and remind you how amazing you are and how much this social media Pile of poo doesn’t matter, reach out to me @LanaWWE. I’ve got you.”

Rhodes has also received her fair share of trolling on social media, which included misogynistic and racist remarks. Check out her tweet below.