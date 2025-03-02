– R-Truth, whose “childhood hero” was John Cena, was quick to defend the WWE legend when responding to Cody Rhodes’ wife, Brandi Rhodes, on X after WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto on Saturday night. When Brandi wrote, “John Cena Sucks,” Truth responded, “We can’t jump to conclusions.”

– Featured below are the previews for tonight’s WWE Superstar Sunday on A&E lineup, which includes WWE LFG, WWE Rivals: Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior, and WWE’s Greatest Moments: SmackDown: The First Decade:

8:00 PM – WWE LFG – PREMIERE – “The Legends get a double-dose of help from former colleagues and champions Brian “Road Dogg” James and Michelle McCool; One Future Great adds a finishing move to her developing repertoire.” 9:30 PM – WWE Rivals – PREMIERE – “Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior – The immortal Hulk Hogan and Ultimate Warrior are the premiere real-life superheroes that dominated an era; two forces of good colliding inside the squared circle; but behind the scenes, jealousy torpedoed their working relationship.” 10:32 PM – WWE’s Greatest Moments – PREMIERE – “Smackdown: The First Decade – Featuring the biggest stars in professional wrestling such as The Rock, Hulk Hogan and John Cena, WWE’s SmackDown is the premiere destination for the most exciting matches, and entertaining moments on network television.” 11:04 PM – WWE Rivals Triple H. vs. The Rock – “Embarking on parallel paths to the top, The Rock and Triple H battle each other both in the ring and behind the scenes; Freddie Prinze Jr. and luminaries including Kevin Owens, Johnny Gargano and John “Bradshaw” Layfield break down this epic rivalry.”

– WWE’s ranking of the 50 Greatest WrestleMania Matches of All-Time continued on Sunday, with the complete Hulk Hogan & Mr. T vs. Roddy Piper & Paul Orndorff main event from the inaugural WrestleMania coming in at number 46.